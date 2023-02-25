8 people injured in stabbing incident at an Oklahoma City nightclub

By Mallika Kallingal and Raja Razek, CNN

Eight people were injured, including two critically, after a stabbing incident in Oklahoma City, according to the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Police say a “large fight” broke out at a nightclub in the early hours of Saturday morning in the city’s Bricktown district.

“Several police officers were posted outside the club as part of security protocols and saw the fight occurring, with several injured people exiting the club onto the sidewalk,” police said in a Facebook post. Officers found two people “bleeding profusely” from what appeared to be “serious stab wounds.”

“Officers immediately began rendering lifesaving measures by applying tourniquets and direct pressure to stop the loss of blood,” authorities said.

So far, police say it’s “unclear” what caused the fight, and no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

