Toxic waste from the Ohio train disaster heads to 2 more cities as scientists say chemical readings in East Palestine are higher than normal

As the head of the US Environmental Protection Agency makes his third trip to East Palestine, Ohio, scientists warn higher-than-normal chemical readings around the site of this month’s toxic train derailment might portend long-term health problems for those exposed.

A data analysis of the EPA’s pollutant measurements suggests nine of the dozens of chemicals the agency has been monitoring are higher than normally would be found there, according scientists from Texas A&M and Carnegie Mellon universities.

If the levels of some chemicals remain high, it could pose a problem for residents’ health over time, the scientists said. Temperature changes or high winds might stir up the chemicals and release them into the atmosphere.

The analysis stirs fresh concerns for East Palestine, a village of 5,000 struggling to understand the full breadth of consequences from the freight train wreck and subsequent burn-off of toxic vinyl chloride.

As scrutiny mounts over the federal response, EPA Administrator Michael Regan will visit the community near the Ohio-Pennsylvania border Tuesday to mark the opening of a new center where residents can meet with EPA and other agencies’ representatives to learn more about support services, said Debra Shore, the regional EPA administrator.

Concern has also spread to places where toxic waste from the train wreck has been sent for disposal, with two cities added to the list Monday.

The EPA is holding that waste disposal to an “extremely rigorous standard,” US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg told “CNN This Morning” on Tuesday.

‘We don’t know … what the long-term risk is’

The highest levels found in East Palestine were of a chemical called acrolein, according to the data analysis.

Acrolein is used to control plants, algae, rodents and microorganisms. It is a clear liquid at room temperature and is toxic. It can cause inflammation and irritation of the skin, respiratory tract and mucous membranes, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“It’s not elevated to the point where it’s necessarily like an immediate ‘evacuate the building’ health concern,” said Albert Presto, an associate research professor of mechanical engineering at Carnegie Mellon’s Wilton E. Scott Institute for Energy Innovation, who is working on the university’s chemical monitoring effort in East Palestine.

“But, you know, we don’t know necessarily what the long-term risk is or how long that concentration that causes that risk will persist.”

2 more cities will get toxic waste from East Palestine

The EPA ordered operator Norfolk Southern to pause further shipments of contaminated liquid and soil to Texas and Michigan after frustrated officials there said they got no warning waste from East Palestine was headed to their states.

The agency had approved two sites in Ohio to handle safe disposal of the waste: Heritage Thermal Services in East Liverpool and Vickery Environmental in Vickery, it said.

Now, two more sites — Heritage Environmental Services’ hazardous waste landfill in Roachdale, Indiana, and Ross Incineration Services in Grafton, Ohio — will receive contaminated waste starting Tuesday, Shore said Monday.

Shore spoke with officials from Ohio and Indiana on Monday about the shipment of hazardous waste material to their towns, she said.

The US Transportation Department favors raising the cap on safety violation fines for rail companies and accelerating the timeline for bringing in fortified tank cars that are less likely to spill when there’s a derailment, Buttigieg told CNN.

He also called on the CEOs of major freight rail companies to “join a close-call reporting system that protects whistleblowers who spot issues that could lead to accidents.”

