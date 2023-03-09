Alex Murdaugh will appeal his convictions in the killings of his wife and son, court filing says

By Dianne Gallagher, CNN

Former South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh will appeal his convictions and sentences for the 2021 murders of his wife and son, his defense team said Thursday in a three-page court filing.

One of Murdaugh’s attorneys, Dick Harpootlian, said on Twitter: “Today @lawyergriffin and I filed our notice of appeal for Alex Murdaugh. This is the next step in the legal process to fight for Alex’s constitutional right to a fair trial.”

Murdaugh was convicted last week of murder in the June 2021 shooting deaths in South Carolina of his wife, Maggie, and son Paul after a trial that lasted nearly six weeks.

He was sentenced Friday to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Murdaugh had 10 days to file an appeal following his conviction.

The-CNN-Wire

