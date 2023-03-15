Train carrying hazardous materials derails near Arizona-California border, authorities say, though no spills have been reported

By Andi Babineau, CNN

A train reportedly carrying hazardous materials has derailed in Mohave County, Arizona, near the state’s border with California, a sheriff’s office spokesperson confirmed Wednesday night.

No spills have been reported at this time, though there are washes running through the area from recent storms, according to Anita Mortensen, a spokesperson for the Mojave County Sheriff’s Office.

The derailment occurred near milepost 9 of Interstate 40, she said, which is a rural, non-residential area, The highway exit is home to a handful of truck stops and is about 20 miles north of Lake Havasu City.

It is unclear how many train cars left the tracks, Mortensen said.

The derailment comes a week after another train careened off the tracks in rural West Virginia, injuring three crew members and spilling diesel fuel into a nearby river, and over a month after a fiery derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, released potentially hazardous chemicals into the air, soil and water and required extensive cleanup efforts.

The National Transportation Safety Board and BNSF, a freight railway network, have been notified of the derailment and are responding to investigate, Mortensen said.

CNN has sought comment from the National Transportation Safety Board and BNSF.

