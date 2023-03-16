Three hospital workers charged with murder in death of Irvo Otieno

By Michelle Watson and Eric Levenson, CNN

Three hospital employees in Virginia were arrested Thursday and charged with second-degree murder in the law enforcement custody death of Irvo Otieno, the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney for Dinwiddie County said in a news release Thursday obtained by CNN affiliate WTVR.

Those charged are in addition to the seven sheriff’s deputies who were charged with second-degree murder on Tuesday.

The three Central State Hospital employees were identified as Darian M. Blackwell, 23, of Petersburg; Wavie L. Jones, 34, of Chesterfield; and Sadarius D. Williams, 27, of North Dinwiddie. They were arrested Thursday and are being held without bond in the Meherrin River Regional Jail in Brunswick County, the commonwealth attorney’s office said.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

