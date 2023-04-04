Investigators seeking answers in shooting deaths of three central Florida teens who were found in separate locations

By Amy Simonson, CNN

Investigators in central Florida are asking the public for any information related to the deaths of three teens who were discovered with gunshot wounds in separate locations over the weekend.

The deaths are being investigated as a triple homicide, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release on Monday. The county is about 90 miles north of Orlando.

“We’re looking for help,” Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods said Tuesday. “We’re looking for help for the families who have lost a loved one, and there are folks out there that know. You’ve got information.”

The first victim, a 16-year-old female, was found shot on the side of a road in the Forest Lakes Park area Thursday night and later died in a hospital from her critical injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

The next morning, shortly before 8 a.m., deputies responded to a second report of a person on the side of a road and found a 17-year-old male who had been fatally shot, authorities said.

The third victim’s body was discovered Saturday inside a vehicle that had been partially submerged in a body of water, Woods said. The sheriff’s office forensics unit and underwater recovery team searched the scene for additional evidence, he said. The victim’s name is also being withheld at their family’s request.

Authorities are not aware of any additional victims at this time, Woods said.

Woods assured the community that “major crimes detectives are working very hard to determine who was the individual that committed these heinous crimes.”

The sheriff also urged people to avoid speculation and sharing rumors on social media.

“One of the things I want each of you to think of and try to remember when you start to type is that there are family members out there reading it,” he said.

Anyone with information relevant to the case is encouraged to contact the sheriff’s office or submit a tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Marion County.

