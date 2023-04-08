2 Wisconsin police officers and another person were killed in a gunfire exchange during a traffic stop, authorities say

By Rebekah Riess and Jennifer Feldman, CNN

Two police officers and another person were killed in an exchange of gunfire during a traffic stop in northwestern Wisconsin on Saturday, authorities said.

The gunfire erupted after an officer from the Chetek Police Department conducted a traffic stop in Cameron around 3:38 p.m. local time, according to a news release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

A Chetek officer and an officer from the Village of Cameron Police Department were both pronounced dead at the scene, the state agency said.

The “involved individual” was taken to a hospital and was later also pronounced dead, the news release said.

Neither the officers nor the third person killed have been publicly identified. Authorities did not provide information on what prompted the traffic stop or how the shooting unfolded.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice said it is investigating the “officer involved critical incident.”

The department’s Division of Criminal Investigation “is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Barron County District Attorney when the investigation concludes,” the news release said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.