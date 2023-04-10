5 dead and at least 6 taken to the hospital in Louisville mass shooting, police say. The shooter is dead

By Kristina Sgueglia, Eric Levenson and John Miller, CNN

A mass shooting at a bank in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, on Monday morning left five people dead inside the building and sent six people to a local hospital, police said.

The shooter is dead, police added.

The Louisville Metro Police said they responded to “an active aggressor” on the 300 block of East Main Street in downtown, adding “there are multiple casualties.” FBI Louisville described the incident as a shooting, and other officials urged residents to stay away from the area.

One of those shot was a police officer, according to preliminary information from a source with direct knowledge of the scene on the ground. The source said there were shots exchanged between the shooter and police during the incident.

The Louisville metro area, located along Kentucky’s border with Indiana, has a population of about 630,000 people as of the 2020 Census. The 300 block of East Main Street is bordered to the east by the minor league stadium Louisville Slugger Field and includes a bank, dentist’s office, a furniture store and the Louisville Ballet.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said in a tweet he was headed to the scene of the shooting. “Please pray for all of the families impacted and for the city of Louisville,” he wrote.

