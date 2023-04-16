Start your week smart: Document leaks, abortion drug, Trump’s attorney



Did you make paper airplanes as a kid? Remember all the folding and refolding in the hopes of creating something that might float all the way across the room? Well, some people take their paper airplanes very seriously — and the results are nothing short of amazing.

The weekend that was

• The carefully choreographed arrest of 21-year-old Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira stood in stark contrast to the Biden administration’s scramble to deal with the fallout from the revelation that highly classified documents had been sitting on the internet for weeks.

• Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito extended a hold on a lower court ruling that would have imposed restrictions on access to an abortion drug, a temporary move meant to give the justices more time to consider the issue. The case is the most important abortion-related dispute to reach the high court since Roe v. Wade was overturned.

• Attorney Evan Corcoran recused himself from representing former President Donald Trump in the special counsel investigation related to the Mar-a-Lago documents given that he testified for investigators, sources told CNN.

• Fierce fighting across Sudan entered a second day as months of tensions between a paramilitary group and the country’s army erupted into violence. Dozens of people have been killed and nearly 600 injured in the clashes.

• A shooting in Dadeville, Alabama, has left people injured, a city council member said. The number of victims was not immediately clear, and CNN has reached out to state and local officials for more information.

The week ahead

Monday

Opening statements are set to begin in Dominion Voting Systems’ $1.6 billion defamation trial against Fox News. Jury selection began Thursday — one day after the judge overseeing the case said he plans to appoint an outside attorney to investigate whether the right-wing network lied to the court and withheld key evidence. The high-stakes trial, which will put a spotlight on Fox’s 2020 election denialism and the role of disinformation in American politics, is expected to last about six weeks.

Tuesday

April 18 is the deadline to file your income taxes in the US. That’s because the traditional date of April 15 fell on a Saturday this year, and Monday is Emancipation Day — an official holiday in the District of Columbia, where the IRS is headquartered. Taxpayers living in parts of California, Alabama and Georgia that were declared federal disaster areas have until October 16 to file and make payments. If you are among the tens of millions of procrastinators out there, here are some last-minute tax-filing tips that will help get you to the finish line.

Thursday

April 20 — or 4/20 — is known in some circles as “Weed Day.” Recreational marijuana use by adults 21 and older is now legal in 21 states and the District of Columbia, and 37 states have legalized medical marijuana.

Friday

Muslims will celebrate Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of Ramadan, the Islamic holy month of fasting.

Saturday

April 22 is Earth Day, an event created in the US back in 1970 to increase public awareness of environmental problems. It’s now commemorated around the world.

One more thing …

CNN’s Nick Paton Walsh and his team trekked nearly 70 miles across the Darién Gap, which connects South and Central America, to find out why so many migrants risk extortion and violence to navigate this unforgiving terrain on their way to the US border. Paton Walsh explores this perilous journey on the series premiere of “The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper,” tonight at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Watch a clip of the show here.

What’s happening in entertainment

TV and streaming

The new limited series “Waco: The Aftermath” details the repercussions that followed the disastrous FBI standoff at the Branch Davidian compound in 1993 — an event that galvanized American militia movements and helped radicalize Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh. “Waco: The Aftermath” airs tonight at 10 p.m. ET on Showtime.

The fourth and final season of “Barry” kicks off tonight on HBO. The new season picks up where the third left off, with its hitman-turned-wannabe actor getting arrested. CNN’s Brian Lowry says that paves the way for an even darker season that accentuates the show’s ensemble aspect while leaning a little too heavily on blurring lines with flights of fancy. (HBO, like CNN, is a unit of Warner Bros. Discovery.)

“Ghosted” stars Chris Evans as an ordinary guy who falls for Ana de Armas, only to be “ghosted” by her after their first date. Turns out the reason she’s not replying to his texts is that she’s a CIA agent on a mission. “Ghosted” hits Apple TV+ on Friday.

In theaters

Jake Gyllenhaal and Dar Salim star in “Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant,” an action thriller about a US Army sergeant who returns to Afghanistan to rescue his interpreter from the Taliban. It opens Friday.

Music

The opening weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival wraps up tonight with performances by Kali Uchis, Björk and Frank Ocean. Week two kicks off on Friday.

What’s happening in sports

At a glance …

The first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs begins Monday with the record-setting Boston Bruins as the No. 1 overall seed. They’ll face off against the Florida Panthers.

Also on Monday, nearly 30,000 athletes from more than 100 countries will run in the 127th Boston Marathon. Last year’s winners were Kenya’s Evans Chebet in the men’s division and Peres Jepchirchir in the women’s division. Saturday marked 10 years since two bombs were set off near the finish line of the race, killing three people and injuring at least 264.

For more of your favorite sports, head on over to Bleacher Report, which — like CNN — is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery.

