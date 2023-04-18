1 dead in collapsed parking garage in lower Manhattan, NYC official says



By Julian Cummings and Brynn Gingras, CNN

One person has died in the parking garage collapse in lower Manhattan, according to a New York City official familiar with the situation.

A New York Fire Department official said six were injured in the collapse, including the person who died.

Officials said they believe it was a structural collapse. Drone pictures show a “pancake collapse,” said Acting Buildings Commissioner Kazimir Vilenchik.

The FDNY used a robotic dog and drones to search the building for people inside because it is “completely unstable,” New York Mayor Eric Adams said at a news conference. FDNY Chief of Fire Operations John Esposito said everyone seems to be accounted for.

“We’re trying to see if we can get up close to make sure that there’s nobody in those cars,” Esposito said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

