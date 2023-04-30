Mississippi 19-year-old arrested for shooting that left 2 teens dead, 4 wounded, police say

By Claudia Dominguez, CNN

Authorities have arrested and charged a 19-year-old for a shooting early Sunday morning that left two teenagers dead and left four others wounded, according to a news release from the police department of Bay St. Louis, Mississippi.

Cameron Brand was initially arrested on six charges of aggravated assault after he was identified as the sole suspected shooter, the release said, but the charges were upgraded to include homicide after two of the victims — who were 16 and 18 years old — died at University Medical Center in New Orleans.

Bay St. Louis police responded to the shooting at 12:34 a.m. Sunday morning, police said in a news release, and found multiple gunshot victims upon arriving at the home on Old Blue Meadow Road, about 60 miles northeast of New Orleans. Others had been taken to hospitals in private vehicles before police arrived.

The victims — whose current conditions are unknown — were between 15 and 18 years old, police said.

Brand was subsequently located at his home in Pass Christian, Mississippi, and a judge has ordered him held without bond. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney.

