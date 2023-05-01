US border patrol officers on lookout for Texas mass shooting suspect, source says, as authorities scramble for leads on the fugitive’s whereabouts

By Elizabeth Wolfe, Josh Campbell and Ed Lavandera, CNN

As Texas investigators rush to find the man accused of fatally shooting 5 people — including a mother and her 9-year-old son — in a Texas home, US border patrol officers have been briefed to be on the lookout for the fugitive in case he attempts to flee into Mexico, a law enforcement source familiar with the investigation tells CNN.

Authorities on Monday released new images of the fugitive — identified by investigators as Mexican national Francisco Oropesa — on a wanted poster. The poster depicts several of the suspect’s distinctive tattoos and warns he is “armed and dangerous.”

Oropesa, 38, is accused of carrying out the rampage on Friday after he was asked to stop shooting his rifle near a neighboring family’s home in Cleveland, a city of about 8,000 people northeast of Houston.

The victims — all Honduran nationals — have been identified as Sonia Argentina Guzman, 25, and her son Daniel Enrique Laso-Guzman, 9; Diana Velázquez Alvarado, 21; Julisa Molina Rivera, 31, and José Jonathan Cásarez, 18.

An FBI official over the weekend said investigators have “zero leads” into Oropesa’s whereabouts.

Authorities are urging the public to come forward with any information in the case and have devoted substantial resources to tracking the suspect down, including more than 250 law enforcement officers and a collective $80,000 reward for tips leading to his arrest.

The sizable reward is being advertised on Spanish-language billboards, authorities said. It is also being communicated to press outlets across Mexico in the event he is already there, the law enforcement source told CNN on Monday.

Though Oropesa’s current immigration status is unknown, the suspect had entered the US illegally and been deported by immigration officials at least four times since 2009, said the ICE source, who identified the suspect by the name Francisco Oropesa Perez-Torres.

He was first removed by an immigration judge in March 2009 before being deported again in September 2009, January 2012, and July 2016, the source said.

It is not known how long Oropesa has been in the US since his last deportation, according to the source.

How the attack unfolded

Wilson Garcia, whose wife and son were killed in the shooting, told CNN that 15 people were gathered in the Cleveland home, including friends and godparents who had come to help his wife get ready for a church event.

About 10 to 20 minutes before Friday’s massacre, Garcia and two others had walked over to Oropesa’s yard to ask him to stop shooting so close to their home because Garcia’s baby was sleeping, he said. They’d asked Oropesa to shoot on the other side of his property, the father said.

The suspect refused, and Garcia said he would call police.

“We walked inside and my wife was talking to the police, and we called five times because he was being more threatening,” Garcia recalled.

“We saw him, he was leaving his property and cocked his gun,” the father said. “I told my wife to get inside because he cocked his gun and he might come threaten us. So my wife said, ‘You go inside, I don’t think he will fire at me because I’m a woman, I’ll stay here at the door.'”

Soon after, the gunman charged into Garcia’s home, first shooting his wife, Sonia Argentina Guzman, in the doorway before killing three other adults and Garcia’s son, Daniel Enrique Laso-Guzman, the grieving father said.

“One of the people who died saw when my wife fell to the ground,” Garcia told CNN.

“She told me to throw myself out the window because my children were already without a mother. So one of us had to stay alive to take care of them. She was the person who helped me jump out the window.”

The woman who helped Garcia flee did not survive, he said.

“Two people who died were protecting my 2 1/2-year-old daughter and my 1-month-old son,” Garcia said, sobbing. “They protected him with a bunch of clothing so the murderer wouldn’t kill him, too. So just imagine what we’re feeling now. It was horrible.”

When police arrived, they found the victims had been shot “almost execution style” at close range above the neck, San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers told local media.

Authorities got to the scene as fast as they could, Capers said. But his small force covers a large county, he said, and the home is about 15 minutes outside town.

‘I feel a part of me has gone with her’

As the victim’s families mourn their losses, Argentina Guzman’s loved ones struggled to put their grief into words when speaking to CNN.

Her brother, German Guzman, said his pain is “unexplainable.” He added, “It’s difficult to know people who are very close to you are gone, very difficult.”

“I feel a part of me has gone with her. I feel a part of my heart is broken,” said her mother, Francia Guzman.

“With God’s permission, she’ll return in a coffin so I can say goodbye even though she’ll never respond, even though she can no longer say anything to me,” the mother said.

Honduran officials have said they are preparing to repatriate the victims’ remains.

“The Government of Honduras deeply regrets the loss of these valuable lives and accompanies all their loved ones in their pain. We demand that the pertinent authorities arrest the perpetrator of this terrible event and apply the full weight of the law,” the Honduran Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“The only thing I want is for them to be returned so they can rest where they were born, so they can rest forever and they be in a place where I can at least take them a flower,” Francia Guzman said.

