One dead, 4 taken to hospital after shooting in Midtown Atlanta, police say

By Rebekah Riess, Ryan Young and Dakin Andone, CNN

One person is dead and four others have been taken to the hospital, the Atlanta Police Department said Wednesday, as authorities continue to search for a gunman who they said shot multiple people at Northside Hospital Medical in Midtown.

Multiple victims are undergoing surgery at Downtown’s Grady Memorial Hospital — Atlanta’s only Level 1 trauma center. Their conditions were not immediately available.

Police issued a “be on the lookout” for the suspect, telling CNN the suspect is known to them and remains at large.

The Atlanta Police Department released images showing the suspected shooter wearing a hoodie, saying he was believed to be the perpetrator based on the preliminary investigation.

“Anyone with any information on this person’s whereabouts is asked to call 911,” police said. “The suspect is believed to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached.”

The shooting occurred after a man became enraged during a trip to the medical facility, according to police. A source told CNN the man was visiting the medical facility with his mother Wednesday.

The man’s mother is currently assisting police, according to the source.

The Atlanta Police Department tweeted earlier Wednesday it was investigating an active shooter incident inside a building on West Peachtree Street, between 12th and 13th Streets, saying multiple people had been injured.

Videos shared with CNN showed police running on the scene as sirens blared. Multiple fire trucks, at least one armored police vehicle and deputies from the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office were seen at the scene, which sits in a bustling area of the city, with Google offices, hotels, restaurants and at least two day care centers located nearby.

Atlanta resident Annie Eaveson lives at the Atlantic House apartments a block away and told CNN her building was placed on lockdown as the incident unfolded.

Residents were told to stay in their apartments, she said. “I saw two people taken out on stretchers. Waves of armored officers went inside in shifts almost. You can see medical professionals huddled up in offices.”

