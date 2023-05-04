Last of 4 escaped Mississippi detention center inmates captured

By Rebekah Riess, CNN

The last of four men who escaped from a Mississippi jail last month was taken into custody Thursday morning, according to an update from the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office.

Escapee Corey Harrison was taken into custody by the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office and the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force at a residence in Crystal Springs, Mississippi, the update said.

According to the sheriff’s office, a female acquaintance was also arrested and is facing charges stemming from the investigation surrounding the inmates’ escape.

One of four Mississippi jail escapees, Dylan Arrington, was found dead April 26 in a burned home in Carthage, Mississippi, the Hinds County sheriff said.

Escapee Jerry Raynes was captured in Spring Valley, Texas, a day later.

And authorities said Casey Grayson was found dead in New Orleans Wednesday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

