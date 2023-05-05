Dennis Barnes, a 16-year-old senior, picks Cornell University after getting over 185 college acceptances

By Chandelis Duster

Dennis “Maliq” Barnes, the New Orleans high school senior who was accepted at over 185 colleges and received more than $10 million in scholarship offers, announced Friday that he will attend Cornell University in the fall.

Barnes made the announcement on Friday from his school, International High School of New Orleans.

He plans to pursue a dual degree in computer science and criminal justice.

