Please don’t use guns to fish, Kansas officials warn

By Zoe Sottile, CNN

Officials from the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks came across a fishy situation last Friday after finding a firearm allegedly being used to fish.

A Finney County Game Warden seized a 9 mm handgun “that was being used to take fish in Garden City,” Kansas game wardens said in a Facebook post May 5.

The wardens said that written violations were issued for “illegal means of take of fish” and “no fishing license.” They also reminded Kansans that “firearms are not a legal means to take fish.”

While firearms can’t be used to fish in Kansas, it is however legal to fish with a bow and arrow or a crossbow.

The wardens added that “nonsport fish may be taken only with fishing pole and line, trotlines, setlines, gig, crossbow or bow and arrow with a line attached.” So-called “nonsport fish” include carp, drum, grass carp, threadfin and gizzard shad, goldfish, gar, suckers, eel, shovelnose sturgeon, goldeye, and bowfin, according to the department’s website.

In addition to being illegal, using guns to shoot fish can be dangerous, according to the game wardens. They wrote that “shooting at a body of water can be a dangerous activity because bullets can ricochet off the surface of the water.”

Kansas residents aged 16 to 74 need a license to legally fish in the state, according to the Department of Wildlife and Parks.

Garden City is located in western Kansas, around 300 miles from Topeka.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.