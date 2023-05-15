At least 3 people killed and 2 officers wounded in a shooting in Farmington, New Mexico, police say

By Jamiel Lynch, CNN

Multiple people were shot and at least three killed in a shooting in Farmington, New Mexico, police said in a Facebook post.

Officers were involved in a shooting with a suspect, who was killed on scene, police said. A Farmington police officer and a New Mexico State Police officer were shot and are being treated for their injuries in the hospital. They are in stable condition.

“The suspect’s identity is unknown and there are no other known threats at this time,” police said in the post. “There are multiple civilian victims with at least 3 deceased.”

The Phoenix division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) tweeted that it was “responding to a report of a mass shooting” in Farmington.

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said she is praying for the victims and their families and has directed the state to support the investigative efforts of the city and county.

“Although details continue to emerge about this incident, this serves as yet another reminder of how gun violence destroys lives in our state and our country every single day,” she said in a statement. “This administration will not stop fighting the epidemic of gun violence from every angle possible.”

CNN has reached out to the city’s mayor for comment.

About 46,400 people live in Farmington, which is in northwestern New Mexico, just south of the Colorado state line. It is about 150 miles northwest of Albuquerque.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Sara Smart and Amy Simonson contributed to this reporting.