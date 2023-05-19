1 killed at an Ohio auto plant in the second workplace shooting in a day

By Melissa Alonso and Rebekah Riess, CNN

(CNN) — One person was fatally wounded and another hurt in a shooting at an Ohio automotive manufacturing plant Thursday, the same day two people were injured in a shooting at a Mississippi solar farm.

Neither community appears to still be under threat, authorities said, with the suspect in the Moraine, Ohio, encounter dead from an apparent self-inflected gunshot wound and a shooter in custody in Scott County, Mississippi.

The incidents offer yet more examples of how gun violence so often interrupts American life, including at workplaces not usually seen as violent.

In the Ohio case, the male suspect entered a DMAX plant around 9 p.m., Moraine Police Sgt. Andrew Parish told CNN affiliate WKEF in an overnight news briefing.

“It looks like a targeted attack against one male victim who has been pronounced deceased at the scene,” he said. Another victim suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital, he said.

Police are expected to provide an update on the incident Friday morning, Parish said. DMAX Ltd. is a subsidiary of General Motors, and the Moraine plant employs about 800 people, its website says.

Earlier in the day, two people were injured in a shooting during a “disagreement” at the Pearl River Solar Park in Scott County, about an hour’s drive east of Jackson, Scott County Sheriff Mike Lee said.

Deputies responding around 7 a.m. to a call about gunfire at the solar plant found two people shot, including one who “appeared to be one of the possible shooters,” Lee said.

The initial shooter is believed to be in custody and being treated for injuries at the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

Authorities suspect a fight broke out between the two and one had pulled and fired a gun, he said.

“It looks like … they were having problems with each other and more of a disturbance-type situation than an active shooter,” Lee said. “It appears that he was shot while being subdued.

“Now, that is still completely under investigation,” the sheriff said, noting two others had reportedly helped subdue the man.

Charges are expected to follow, Lee said.

CNN has reached out to Pearl River Solar Park’s parent company, EDP Renewables.

