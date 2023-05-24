Man arrested at Virginia preschool with an AK-47 in his vehicle after saying he was headed to the CIA, police say

By Andrea Cambron, CNN

(CNN) — A man with an AK-47 in his vehicle who told police he was headed for the CIA has been charged with felony possession of a firearm on school property, Fairfax County, Virginia, police said.

Florida resident Eric Sandow, 32, was arrested Tuesday at Dolley Madison Preschool in McLean after police said he trespassed on school grounds. After searching his vehicle, authorities recovered an AK-47 assault rifle and another weapon, according to a statement from police.

Sandow told authorities he was en route to the CIA, police said. The preschool is less than 2 miles from CIA headquarters.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

