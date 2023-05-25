At least 10 South Carolina students hospitalized after a school bus crashed into tanker truck, officials say

By Sara Smart, CNN

(CNN) — Multiple students were hospitalized Thursday afternoon after a school bus collided with a tanker truck in Lexington County, South Carolina, officials said.

At least 10 students were transported to Lexington Medical Center after the crash, though the extent of their injuries and current conditions are unknown, the South Carolina Department of Public Safety told CNN.

The bus was carrying 36 students when the collision occurred at around 4 p.m., the department said.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

CNN has reached out to Lexington Medical Center and Lexington County School District One.

Lexington County is immediately adjacent to South Carolina’s capital city of Columbia.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

