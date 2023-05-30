The parents of a 3-month-old girl found dead in the Bronx have been arrested in connection with her death, source says

By Mark Morales, CNN

(CNN) — The parents of a three-month-old girl who was found dead in a wooded area in the Bronx have been arrested in connection with her death and the concealment of her body, a law enforcement source tells CNN.

Ivana Paolozzi, 20, and Damion Comager, 23, were both arrested Monday night, according to the New York Police Department.

The arrests came nearly 24 hours after the body of an infant, identified as Genevieve Comager, was found near the Major Deegan Expressway Sunday night.

The medical examiner ruled the baby’s death a homicide, police said Tuesday. Investigators believe Comager violently shook the baby because she wouldn’t stop crying, the law enforcement source said.

Comager was arrested on charges of murder, manslaughter and concealment of a human corpse, police said. Paolozzi was arrested on charges of concealment of a human corpse and obstructing governmental administration, according to police.

CNN was unable to determine whether they have legal representation as of Tuesday morning.

The investigation began when Genevieve was reported missing around 1 p.m. Sunday, according to the NYPD, which declined to say who made the report. The law enforcement source said the city’s Administration for Children’s Services alerted detectives the child was missing.

The infant’s body was found about seven hours later and she was declared dead at the scene, police said.

