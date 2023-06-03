Cousin of Black Lives Matter co-founder cause of death cited as enlarged heart and cocaine use, medical examiner says

By Jay Croft and Taylor Romine, CNN

Los Angeles (CNN) — Keenan Anderson, who was repeatedly tased by Los Angeles police officers in January, died from cardiomyopathy, also known as an enlarged heart, and cocaine use, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner said.

Anderson, 31, was the cousin of Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors.

The medical examiner’s office noted in a news release that his death was determined “hours after restraint and conducted energy device [CED] use.”

It was the third officer-involved death in Los Angeles this year.

His autopsy was performed January 11 and was certified June 1 after “the completion and receipt of relevant test results,” the release said.

Anderson was an English teacher from Washington, DC, and had a son. He was in California visiting family.

Report outlines fatal encounter

The coroner’s office release says, “On January 3, law enforcement personnel responded to the scene of an auto accident where Mr. Anderson was a driver. Mr. Anderson was observed making erratic statements and appeared agitated. He soon fled on foot and was restrained by multiple officers who reportedly used wrist locks and hobbling techniques, and a CED (conducted energy device). External analysis of the discharged CED revealed probes were deployed without skin impact and that trigger activations were discharged to Mr. Anderson’s back via drive-stun application.

“Minutes after being subdued, Mr. Anderson was treated by responding fire department personnel, where he became unconscious with labored breathing.

“Mr. Anderson was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead, hours after the encounter with law enforcement.”

Anderson’s estate has sued the city of Los Angeles, requesting $35 million due to damages against Anderson’s son and $15 million for Anderson’s estate, saying the city “failed to properly train the involved officers” who ultimately used “unreasonable deadly force.”

