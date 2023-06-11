6 injured in shooting at Houston nightclub, police say

By Michelle Watson, CNN

(CNN) — A shooting at a Houston nightclub left six people injured, including one who is listed in critical condition, police said early Sunday.

Police responded to the shooting overnight at a club on Richmond Avenue in west Houston, Police Chief Troy Finner said at a news conference, and found multiple victims ranging in age from late 20s to early 30s.

“Apparently there’s some kind of disturbance inside of the club that came out into the parking lot,” he said.

No suspects are in custody. The investigation remains active, and police are reviewing surveillance camera footage in the area, said Finner, who noted he had limited information to share.

“It makes no sense to fire up into a crowded parking lot,” he said, vowing to find those responsible. “We’re gonna hold them accountable.”

