8 injured, including teens, in shooting in Los Angeles County neighborhood, authorities say

(CNN) — Eight people, including teenagers, were injured in a shooting in Los Angeles County, authorities said Saturday. Two are in critical condition.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded early Saturday to a report of multiple gunshot victims at a residence in Carson, about 17 miles south of Los Angeles.

The shooting happened outside of a home in a cul-de-sac where between 20 to 30 people were believed to have been gathered, deputies said at a news conference.

Victims’ ages ranged from 16 to 24, according to Chief Myron Johnson of the sheriff’s department Countywide Services Division.

“(They) were discovered to have multiple gunshot wounds throughout their bodies, including injuries to their heads, back and upper and lower body area,” Johnson said.

Deputies responded to find five victims shot, and were told by a witness that two other victims were taken to a hospital before authorities arrived, according to Johnson.

Shortly after responding to the initial call, deputies learned that a vehicle had crashed a quarter of a mile away from the site of the mass shooting.

“When deputies arrived, they found that a male Hispanic (who is) 16 years old was suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body,” Johnson said.

He said one of the six non-critical victims has been released from the hospital and all victims are expected to survive.

Although the motive was not immediately clear, Lt. Rick Conti said they were told that “there might have been a fight before the shooting,” and they do not think the general public is in danger.

“We don’t believe there’s a wild gunman just randomly shooting people,” Conti said.

No arrests have been made.

The incident is among 303 mass shootings to occur so far in 2023, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

