At least 1 juvenile killed and 9 others injured in an overnight shooting in St. Louis

By Alaa Elassar and Jamiel Lynch, CNN

(CNN) — At least one juvenile was killed and nine others injured on Sunday in an overnight shooting in downtown St. Louis, CNN affiliate KMOV reported.

The shooting took place inside a downtown building at around 1:45 a.m., the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department told KMOV.

Mayor Tishaura O. Jones “has been briefed by Chief Tracy regarding this morning’s heinous gun violence at N. 14th and Washington,” her spokesperson, Nick Desideri, said on Twitter.

A noon news conference at the Wohl Center will provide updates on the case and draw attention to safe opportunities for St. Louis youth, Desideri said.

Missouri has one of the highest rates of gun deaths in the US, according to a 2022 study by Everytown for Gun Safety.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.