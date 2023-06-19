What we know about the missing Titanic-exploring submersible

By Jessie Yeung, CNN

(CNN) — A submersible carrying five people to see the remains of the Titanic at the bottom of the North Atlantic Ocean is still missing despite a massive search operation by United States and Canadian authorities.

The Titan submersible had been on its way to the famous wreckage, off the coast of St John’s, Newfoundland, in Canada, when it lost contact with its support ship, leaving the people on board with only enough oxygen for 3 to 4 days.

Here’s what we know so far.

How did they go missing?

The submersible was part of an eight-day journey conducted by OceanGate Expeditions. The trip is based out of Newfoundland, with participants first traveling 400 nautical miles to the wreck site, which is about 900 miles (1,450 kilometers) off the coast of Cape Cod, Massachusetts.

The submersible began its two-hour descent to the wreck on Sunday morning. It lost contact with the Polar Prince, the support ship that transported the vessel to the site, 1 hour and 45 minutes into its descent, officials said.

Search operations began later that day.

It’s still not clear what happened to the submersible, why it lost contact, and how close to the Titanic it was when it went missing.

Who’s on board?

The five people on board include one pilot and four “mission specialists,” said Rear Adm. John Mauger, commander of the US Coast Guard’s First District.

A British businessman based in the United Arab Emirates, Hamish Harding, is one of the people on board, according to a social media post by the company he owns, Action Aviation.

“The sub had a successful launch and Hamish is currently diving,” the company said in an Instagram post on Sunday.

Harding was one of the first people to travel the Challenger Deep in the Pacific Ocean – the deepest known point on Earth. On Saturday he wrote of the Titanic mission: “I am proud to finally announce that I joined OceanGate Expeditions for their RMS TITANIC Mission as a mission specialist on the sub going down to the Titanic.”

The OceanGate website says its expeditions, which cost upwards of $250,000, typically involve one pilot, a “content expert” and three paying passengers.

How much time do they have?

Coast Guard officials estimated on Monday afternoon the submersible had “somewhere between 70 to the full 96 hours” of oxygen – potentially giving rescuers until Friday to locate and retrieve the vessel.

But the depth of the area where they went missing could pose a challenge. The deepest ever underwater rescue was that of Roger Chapman and Roger Mallinson, who were rescued from a submersible at depths of 1,575 feet in 1973. They were trapped for 76 hours before finally being hauled to the surface.

The Titanic wreckage is much deeper, sitting nearly 13,000 feet below sea level.

Other factors complicating the search include its distance from the coast, local weather conditions, and unknowns like the state of the submersible and whether it has working equipment like acoustic pingers that can be detected by search teams.

What is the submersible?

According to OceanGate, Titan is a 23,000-pound submersible made of carbon fiber and titanium.

As a safety feature, the sub uses a “proprietary real-time hull health monitoring (RTM) system” that analyzes the pressure on the vessel and the integrity of the structure, the company states. Any issues detected would trigger an “early warning” to the pilot, to leave “enough time to … safely return to the surface.”

Unlike a submarine, a submersible has limited power reserves so it needs a mother ship that can launch and recover it, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

When CBS correspondent David Pogue took a trip on the Titan down to the Titanic wreck last year, on the invitation of OceanGate, he said the hatch was sealed from the outside with 17 bolts – there was no other way out.

With no GPS underwater, the submersible is only guided by text messages from the surface ship. On Pogue’s trip, communications broke down during a dive and the submersible was lost for over two hours, he said.

What search operations are underway?

The US Coast Guard tweeted on Monday that the search will continue during the night. It began scanning the ocean surface on Sunday when the submersible was first reported missing.

Boats, aircraft and radar equipment were deployed to scan above water in case the submersible had surfaced. Sonar buoys and sonar equipment in commercial vessels onsite were also being used to detect sounds below water.

The US Coast Guard is coordinating the search with the US Navy, the US Air Force, the Canadian Coast Guard and the Canadian military.

The Air Force’s 106th Rescue Wing has flown over the area, as have two C-130 flights, the Coast Guard said.

OceanGate said it has received assistance from government agencies and deep sea companies. The Polar Prince, the ship that was supporting the submersible, is also assisting with the search, a co-owner said.

The Canadian Coast Guard subsurface and surface search, involving P8 Poseidon aircraft, will continue Tuesday morning.

