Man charged in sexual assaults of 4 women after his DNA was pulled from a drinking glass gets indicted on new rape charges

(CNN) — Matthew Nilo, a Massachusetts man who was charged in the sexual assaults of four women after his DNA was pulled from a drinking glass, was indicted on new rape charges stemming from “sexual attacks” that happened between 2007 and 2008, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office said in a release Tuesday.

The charges “stem from five attacks on four women” that happened in the North End neighborhood of Boston, the release said. Nilo’s previous charges related to events that happened around Terminal Street in the Charlestown neighborhood, CNN previously reported.

Nilo now faces additional charges of rape, aggravated rape, three counts of assault with intent to rape and two counts of indecent assault and battery, the release said.

“The incidents followed a similar pattern. The victims were attacked while they were walking alone, in the dark, either at night or early in the morning,” the release said. “The newly-indicted attacks occurred at the time that Nilo was living in the North End and during the same period as the attacks against women in Charlestown for which Nilo is already charged.”

Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said DNA evidence also played a role in the new charges.

“The cooperation and coordination between our office, the Boston Police Department and the FBI has played a major role in our ability to secure today’s indictments and to give the survivors of these crimes the ability to see their attacker held accountable for his actions,” Hayden said. “This case demonstrates that no attack will go uninvestigated, no suspect will go unpursued, and no amount of time will insulate a criminal from a crime.”

Joseph Cataldo, Nilo’s attorney, told CNN in an email Wednesday that his client, “denies all the allegations including the latest charges.”

“You can expect both a legal and factual challenge to the government’s case,” Cataldo added.

Nilo posted a $500,000 bail on June 15, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office.

His next court appearance, where he’ll be formally charged, is scheduled for July 13 at 9 a.m. ET, according to a court docket.

