1 woman killed, 8 others injured in West Side Chicago mass shooting, police say

(CNN) — A 21-year-old woman was killed and eight other women were injured when gunfire erupted after a Jeep approached a group on the West Side of Chicago early Sunday, according to police.

The shooting in the North Lawndale neighborhood happened shortly before 1 a.m., the Chicago Police Department said in a news release.

The victims’ ages range from 20 to 33 years old.

Police say the women were gathering when a black Jeep drove up to them. Multiple people were seen coming out of the vehicle with guns and began shooting towards the group, according to the release.

The 21-year-old was shot in the face and transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where she was pronounced dead a short time later, authorities said.

A 28-year-old woman was shot eight times in the torso and transported to the hospital in critical condition, according to police. Five of the women sustained various gunshot wounds to their extremities and two women sustained graze wounds.

No one is yet in custody and detectives are investigating, police said. The department asked anyone with information on the incident to contact police.

The shooting is among 416 mass shootings to occur in the United States so far in 2023, according to the Gun Violence Archive. The archive, like CNN, defines a mass shooting as one in which at least four people are shot, excluding the shooter.

