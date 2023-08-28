2 injured when a fire rescue helicopter crashes in Pompano Beach, Florida

By Devon M. Sayers, CNN

(CNN) — A Broward County, Florida, sheriff’s fire rescue helicopter crashed Monday morning, sending two people to the hospital, local authorities said.

The crash occurred near an airfield just north of Fort Lauderdale, authorities said.

“At approximately 8:46 a.m., emergency personnel responded to a call of an aircraft alert located southwest of the Pompano Beach Airpark. The helicopter involved in the crash is a BSO Fire Rescue helicopter. Pompano Beach Fire Rescue transported two people to an area hospital,” the Broward County Sheriff’s department said in a news release.

Video posted to CNN affiliate WPLG appeared to show the chopper just before it crashed, the aircraft was smoking and on fire near the rear.

Authorities did not disclose the condition of the two people taken to the hospital.

