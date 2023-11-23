Kentucky governor declares emergency and evacuation encouraged after derailed train spills molten sulfur near Livingston

By Raja Razek and Aya Elamroussi, CNN

(CNN) — More than a dozen freight train cars derailed in central Kentucky Wednesday, spilling molten sulfur and sparking a fire, officials said, prompting authorities to encourage residents of a nearby town to evacuate on the eve of Thanksgiving.

At least 16 cars were involved in the derailment north of Livingston, Kentucky, “including two molten sulphur cars that have been breached and have lost some of their contents which is on fire,” the train’s operator, CSX, said in statement. Livingston is a small town roughly 60 miles south of Lexington.

When molten sulfur burns it releases sulfur dioxide, CSX said. “Specialized equipment is being deployed to conduct air monitoring in the area,” the company added.

“Response efforts for the incident are ongoing, and local officials are encouraging those in the town of Livingston to evacuate,” Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear’s office said in a statement. CNN has reached out to CSX and Rockcastle County officials for more information.

Linda Todd said she evacuated her Livingston home after she was warned of safety concerns.

“I was freaking out because I said, ‘We are cooking, we got turkeys in the ovens. We can’t leave.’ They were like, ‘You have to go, it is a bad situation. You have to go,” Todd told CNN affiliate WYMT.

Sulfur dioxide is a colorless gas with a strong scent. Depending on the level of exposure, it can cause irritation to the eyes, nose and throat – while exposure to its liquid form could cause frostbite, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Beshear declared a state of emergency in response to the derailment, and his office said the state’s Emergency Operations Center has been activated.

“By issuing a state of emergency, we are ensuring that every state resource is available to help keep our families safe,” Beshear said. “Please stay clear of this area as state, local and CSX officials respond.”

The derailment happened just before 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, CSX said. The train derailed between Mullins Station and Livingston, the Rockcastle County sheriff told CNN affiliate WKYT. One member of the two-person crew was treated at the scene for minor injuries, the train company said.

The crash led officials to shut down US 25 in both directions from the Laurel County line to Calloway Branch Road, and it’s unclear when it will reopen, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet for District 8 said in a social media post Wednesday evening.

CSX said it’s working with local officials to secure the scene and is developing a recovery plan.

“CSX encourages residents in proximity to the incident that are concerned about their safety to utilize the lodging that the company has secured in Mt. Vernon, KY,” the company said. “In addition to the hotels, CSX teams is working with local restaurants to provide meals for affected residents.”

