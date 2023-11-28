Federal officials investigating after pro-Iran group claims to have hacked water authority in Pennsylvania

By Kristina Sgueglia and Sean Lyngaas, CNN

(CNN) — Federal officials are investigating after a pro-Iran hacking group claimed to have committed a cyberattack at a water authority in Pennsylvania, according to a state congressman and water authority officials.

The group claimed to have hacked Aliquippa’s systems last week, though water service and quality were not impacted, Pittsburgh-area water authority official Robert J. Bible told CNN.

The incident is one of several highlighting growing concerns over pro-Iran hackers and US infrastructure vulnerabilities. Officials fear cyberattacks on companies or service providers could have cascading impacts on critical infrastructure operators, including hospitals and utilities.

Officials were notified Friday of a communication failure at a station that supplies boosted water pressure to two townships. When on-call personnel arrived, a computer screen that helps control pumps at the station was blank, said Bible, general manager of the Municipal Water Authority of Aliquippa.

After a battery was replaced, “a red screen appeared with the hack notice,” and it was immediately shut down while the system was switched to manual, Bible said.

No other facilities were impacted, and “at no point” was water service disrupted or water quality affected, said Bible. State and federal authorities were contacted Saturday, and the investigation is ongoing, he said.

“Federal officials are assisting the investigation, and I remain ready to help with federal agencies,” US Rep. Chris Deluzio said in a statement this week. There was no loss of water service to impacted individuals, Deluzio said.

The machine that was hacked uses a system called Unitronics, which has Israeli-owned components, Aliquippa water authority Chairman Matthew Mottes told CNN affiliate KDKA.

The group has not claimed responsibility on X, formerly known as Twitter, but has claimed responsibility for hacking several water treatment stations in Israel since the October 7 attacks – claims CNN has not substantiated.

CNN is attempting to reach Israeli authorities for comment.

“I intend to push for a full investigation here and accountability for the attackers, and I will continue the important bipartisan work on the House Armed Services Cyber, Information Technologies, and Innovation (CITI) Subcommittee to shore up America’s defenses,” Deluzio said in a statement on social media Sunday.

CNN has reached out to Pennsylvania State Police, and federal authorities including the FBI and Department of Homeland Security.

Hospitals forced to reroute ambulances

A recent cyberattack forced multiple hospitals across several US states to reroute ambulances on Thanksgiving Day.

Some facilities were also forced to reschedule non-emergent surgery. All of the affected hospitals were owned, or partly owned, by Ardent Health Services, a Tennessee-based company that owns more than two dozen hospitals in at least five states.

A new federal program aims to warn critical American companies their systems are vulnerable to ransomware attacks. The US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency says it has warned 60 organizations in sectors including healthcare and water they are vulnerable to such attacks.

After suspected Iranian hackers claimed a string of recent attacks on Israeli security cameras, both Israeli and US officials expressed concerns about potential ransomware attacks.

The FBI has accused Iranian government-backed hackers of an attempted hack of Boston Children’s Hospital in 2021, which did not endanger patients but nonetheless alarmed US officials. Tehran denied the allegation.

In recent weeks, US officials have been preparing for a similar scenario in which Iranian hackers conduct a disruptive attack on US critical infrastructure, a senior US official previously told CNN, speaking on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to talk to the press.

