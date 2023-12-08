Details emerge about UNLV gunman who killed 3 faculty members as investigators search for his motive. Here’s what we know

By Elizabeth Wolfe and Taylor Romine, CNN

(CNN) — Investigators searching for the motive of Anthony Polito, the gunman who killed 3 faculty members at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas on Wednesday, have uncovered a “target list” that included faculty at the university and elsewhere, according to Las Vegas Sheriff Kevin McMahill.

Polito, who was shot and killed by police, injured a fourth person during the shooting inside a UNLV business school building, authorities said. The victim, a visiting male professor, is being treated for life-threatening injuries, McMahill said Thursday.

The 67-year-old Polito had written a “target list” that included “people he was seeking on the university campus as well as faculty from the Eastern Carolina University,” McMahill said Thursday, though he noted none of the faculty members shot Wednesday were on the list.

McMahill did not explain what led investigators to believe it was a list of targets or where the document was found.

It is still unclear why Polito, who lived in the Las Vegas suburb of Henderson, targeted UNLV or if he had any connection to the school. He had worked at schools in Georgia and North Carolina, his now-removed LinkedIn page showed, including as a business professor at Eastern Carolina University. And in recent years he worked as an adjunct instructor at Roseman University in Henderson until 2022, the school confirmed.

Polito had unsuccessfully applied to several higher education jobs in Nevada and appeared to be struggling financially, McMahill said Thursday, noting an eviction notice was found on the door of his Henderson apartment.

In the hours leading up to the shooting, Polito had mailed 22 letters to university personnel across the country with no return address, the sheriff said. At least some of the envelopes had a white powder in them, but the substance was found to be harmless, Las Vegas police said Thursday evening. Further details about the letters’ contents weren’t immediately released.

Detectives are working with the postal inspector and federal personnel to process the letters, but are asking people who work in academia who receive a letter with no return address to “proceed with caution,” McMahill said.

UNLV president Keith Whitfield described the shooting, which happened just days before the start of final exams, as “the most difficult day in the history of our university.”

The shooting began shortly before noon on Wednesday inside the university’s Beam Hall, where professors had been preparing students for the tests to come. Outside, a gathering of students was enjoying games, food and other activities.

Two of the people killed were business school professors Patricia Navarro-Velez and Cha-Jan “Jerry” Chang, the president said Thursday in a letter to the school community. The name of the third slain faculty member will be released after that person’s relatives are notified, he said.

“I won’t sugarcoat it. We are all hurting right now,” Whitfield said. “But it’s in these trying times that we need to lean on one another for support.”

UNLV mourns beloved faculty

In his letter to the university community, Whitfield acknowledged the shock many on campus are grappling with following the loss of several beloved faculty members.

“Words are still hard to come by as we’re only beginning to process the grief, loss, anger, and fear associated with Wednesday’s tragic campus shooting that took the lives of three of our cherished faculty members,” Whitfield wrote.

Navarro-Velez, an assistant professor of accounting, had been teaching at the school for almost five years and had “devoted her career to educating the next generation of accountants,” the president said.

The second slain professor, Chang, had been teaching UNLV’s business school students for more than 20 years as a “longtime educator of management information systems,” Whitfield said.

Navarro-Velez, 39, worked on the fourth floor of Beam Hall and Chang, 64, worked on the third floor, according to the sheriff.

CNN’s Cheri Mossburg, Jillian Sykes, Andy Rose and Evan Perez contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.