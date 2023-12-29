Up to 100 people stranded on ice in northern Minnesota lake

By Jamiel Lynch and Carma Hassan, CNN

(CNN) — Crews are working to rescue 75-100 people who are stranded on a broken sheet of ice on a northern Minnesota lake.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office said the fishermen are stranded on an ice floe that has detached from the main ice on Upper Red Lake and they have been unable to get back to shore.

“The open water is too large to bridge and we are working on an operation to get people back to shore. Several area emergency responders are en route. There are no indications and we have no reports of anyone in the water,” the release added.

In a Facebook post Thursday, the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources said ice conditions across the state are changing frequently with uneven conditions.

“While the forecast looks good for making ice, ice conditions will remain poor until there’s a string of cold days to form new, clear ice. Please stay on shore until there’s at least 4 inches of new, clear ice. If you do head out, make sure to have all the proper safety equipment and check the ice thickness frequently,” DNR warned.

The sheriff’s office was called to the same lake Thursday for two fishermen who had fallen through the ice on an ATV, they said in a release. The men reported they were able to get out of the water but were stranded and could not get back to the resort they came from, the post said. Both men were able to get back and were uninjured.

The sheriff’s office added, “Recent rain and prolonged above freezing temperatures have caused ice conditions to deteriorate. There are many ice houses across the region that are falling through the ice that are not able to be removed because recovery teams are reporting the ice is too weak. They are hopeful with colder weather coming up they can safely remove the property. If you choose to go on the ice, check the thickness frequently and know where you are traveling. Check with area resorts prior to going on the ice.”

Upper Red Lake is a frequent site of ice rescues. Two anglers fell through the ice Thursday, a light plane broke through after landing on the ice December 19, up to 50 people were stranded December 18, and up to 200 needed to be rescued when a sheet of ice broke loose in November 2022, CNN affiliate WCCO reported.

Beltrami County is located in northwestern Minnesota.

