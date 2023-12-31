Mother wanted for killing 2 of her children arrested in the United Kingdom, police say

By Melissa Alonso and Christine Sever, CNN

(CNN) — A Colorado mother suspected of killing two of her children and attempting to kill a third has been arrested in the United Kingdom, according to local police.

Authorities issued an arrest warrant for Kimberlee Singler on murder and attempted murder charges after her 7-year-old son and 9-year-old daughter were found dead in a home and her 11-year-old daughter was sent to the hospital, CNN has reported.

Singler was arrested “without incident” at an unidentified location in the UK on Saturday, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

“Detectives with the Colorado Springs Police Department’s homicide unit continue to work closely with multiple law enforcement agencies in pursuing the ongoing investigation,” the release says.

The department said more information would be released about the arrest at a news conference at a later date.

Police originally responded to Singler’s home on December 19th after receiving a 911 call about a burglary. When they arrived, they found her 7-year-old son and 9-year-old daughter dead, authorities said. They also found Singler and her surviving 11-year-old daughter, who were both taken to a hospital.

Singler was originally considered a victim, based on the initial burglary report, but she became a suspect as the investigation unfolded, Colorado police previously told CNN. She was initially cooperative with police but then stopped cooperating and police were unable to get in contact with her.

“Until we had probable cause we weren’t able to hold her for any reason,” Ira Cronin, public information officer at the Colorado Springs Police Department, previously told CNN.

Her 11-year-old daughter was released from the hospital a few days after the incident. She is recovering from her injuries and is not with her mother, Cronin added.

Singler faces four counts of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder. The charges for each alleged crime were doubled due to the children being under the age of 12, according to a news release.

