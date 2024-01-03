5 things to know for Jan. 3: Tokyo plane crash, Presidential race, Israel, Harvard, Border crisis

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

(CNN) — A storm headed for the Northeast and mid-Atlantic this weekend has the potential to offer the region its first decent snow in nearly two years. Before then, the storm will traverse through the South in the next few days, dumping largely beneficial rain after a summer of extreme heat.

1. Tokyo plane crash

A Japan Airlines plane burst into flames Tuesday at Tokyo’s Haneda airport after it collided with a Coast Guard aircraft helping with earthquake relief efforts. Nearly 400 people were aboard the plane — and all escaped with minor injuries. However, five crew members of the Coast Guard plane were killed, and the captain is in critical condition. More than 100 flights have been canceled and an investigation into the cause of the crash is underway, the airline said. At the same time, rescue crews in Japan are frantically searching for survivors from the 7.5 magnitude earthquake that struck the country’s west coast on Monday. The death toll from the quake has risen to 62 as thousands remain in evacuation centers.

2. Presidential race

Former President Donald Trump, who holds a commanding lead over the rest of the 2024 GOP field, has appealed a decision removing him from Maine’s primary ballot because of his role in the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol. Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows, a Democrat, said she had a legal obligation to remove Trump from the ballot under a Civil War-era provision of the Constitution that prohibits those who “engaged in insurrection” from holding office. Still, recent polls show Trump leading President Joe Biden in several key swing states less than two weeks before the Iowa caucuses. Separately, Trump, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis have all qualified for CNN’s January 10 Republican presidential primary debate in Iowa, though the former president will not participate.

3. Israel

Israel has carried out a strike in Lebanon that killed senior Hamas leader Saleh Al-Arouri, a US official told CNN. If confirmed, Arouri would be the most senior Hamas official killed by Israeli forces since the start of the war sparked by the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel. Arouri is considered to be the mastermind behind arming the group and his death is fueling fears of a potential escalation in fighting in the region. Israel did not claim responsibility for the attack but has repeatedly said operations in the Gaza Strip will continue until Hamas is eliminated. “The feeling that we will stop soon is incorrect — without a clear victory, we will not be able to live in the Middle East,” Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said Tuesday.

4. Harvard

Harvard president Claudine Gay announced her resignation Tuesday after facing a firestorm of controversy over the school’s response to antisemitic incidents as well as an ongoing plagiarism scandal. “It is with a heavy heart but a deep love for Harvard that I write to share that I will be stepping down as president,” Gay wrote in a letter to the Harvard community. The first Black president in Harvard’s nearly 400-year history, Gay served for just over six months — the shortest term in the university’s history. Alan M. Garber, who currently serves as provost and chief academic officer at Harvard, will step in as interim president until the school finds a new leader.

5. Border crisis

The Biden administration has asked the Supreme Court to allow the US Border Patrol to remove razor wire at the US-Mexico border. The dispute is over whether the Border Patrol has the legal authority to cut the wire that Texas had installed on the banks of the Rio Grande. In court documents, the Biden administration has said that agents cut the wire to provide medical assistance to migrants who need it, or to apprehend migrants who have already crossed into US territory. Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, on the other hand, said cutting the wire undermines security and illegally destroys state property. This comes as Texas and the federal government have repeatedly sparred over Biden’s handling of a surge of migrant crossings.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Animated ‘Game of Thrones’ spinoffs are in the works

George R.R. Martin, the “Game of Thrones” author, said he’s working on three animated projects based on the wildly popular franchise. This comes as fans anxiously await the second season of HBO’s “House of the Dragon,” which is set to debut this summer. (HBO is owned by CNN’s parent company.)

Hershey sued for selling Reese’s Peanut Butter cups without ‘cute pumpkin faces’

Some consumers allege they were “misled” by the marketing of Reese’s Peanut Butter Pumpkins. See how they were apparently tricked by the treats.

Mickey Mouse horror movies are coming

At least two horror films starring Disney’s iconic mascot are being developed after the company’s “Steamboat Willie” copyright expired this week, opening the door for more Mickey-themed content.

Carolina Panthers owner fined for unacceptable conduct

The NFL fined Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper $300,000 for throwing a drink into the crowd during Sunday’s game. See the viral video circulating on social media.

Tesla’s record sales aren’t enough to hold onto EV sale title

Tesla reported record quarterly sales in the final three months of last year, but it wasn’t enough for it to hang onto its title as the world’s largest maker of electric vehicles.

TODAY’S NUMBER

$9 billion

That’s how much revenue was generated from movie ticket sales at the US box office in 2023. That is the highest total since the Covid-19 pandemic, thanks to the viral “Barbenheimer” phenomenon. Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” brought in around $636 million domestically and Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” raked in $326 million.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“These new allegations don’t change a thing.”

— An attorney for Sen. Bob Menendez, responding to new allegations that the New Jersey Democrat accepted race car tickets and other gifts from Qatar as part of a yearslong corruption scheme.

TODAY’S WEATHER

AND FINALLY …

Tasting ultra-processed foods

Instead of making 2024 a diet year, experts recommend that you rethink your meals if you’re aiming to jump-start a new, healthier lifestyle. Watch this nutritionist explain why some ultra-processed foods have a peculiar taste.

