Imam in critical condition after being shot outside a Newark mosque, police say

(CNN) — An imam was shot and critically injured outside a New Jersey mosque Wednesday morning, Newark police said.

The shooting happened outside the Masjid Muhammad-Newark mosque around 6 a.m., Newark Public Safety said.

The victim, identified as an imam – a mosque’s cleric or prayer leader – was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, the agency said.

The incident is under investigation and no further information is available, police said.

The New Jersey branch of the Council on American-Islamic Relations urged anyone with information about the shooting to contact police.

“We are deeply concerned about this incident and pray for the speedy recovery of the imam,” CAIR-NJ spokesperson Dina Sayedahmed said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

