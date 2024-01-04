Fire at home of Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill started by child playing with lighter, fire marshal says

By Jamiel Lynch and Devon M. Sayers, CNN

(CNN) — A fire that badly damaged the South Florida home of Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was accidentally started by a child playing with a lighter, officials say.

The fire started Wednesday afternoon in a bedroom at the home in Southwest Ranches, about 23 miles west of Fort Lauderdale, according to Davie Fire Rescue Fire Marshal Robert Taylor.

“Fortunately, all occupants of the home were able to evacuate safely, and there were no injuries,” Taylor told CNN.

Hill left practice early after he was alerted about the fire, according to multiple reports.

In earlier areal video shot by CNN affiliate WSVN, Hill could be seen standing outside as firefighters worked to extinguish the flames.

Crews responded to the home Wednesday around 1:53 p.m. after receiving a 911 call from the residence, Taylor said.

At least 20 units from the Davie Fire Rescue, Southwest Ranches Fire Department and Broward County Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue responded to the scene.

