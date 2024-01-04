Multiple gunshot victims in shooting at high school in Perry, Iowa, sheriff says

By Andy Rose and Dakin Andone, CNN

(CNN) — [Breaking news update, published at 11:16 a.m. ET]

Multiple people suffered gunshot wounds Thursday morning at Perry High School near Des Moines, Iowa, the county sheriff told reporters outside the school late Thursday morning.

The shooter has been identified, Dallas County Sheriff Adam Infante said, declining to answer any more questions. He didn’t say whether anyone had been killed.

“We’re still unclear exactly how many are injured,” he added. “There is no further danger to the public.”

Authorities responded within 7 minutes to a call at 7:37 a.m. of an active shooting at the campus, Infante said.

By late morning, “I think all the kids have been reunified already,” he said.

[Original story, last published at 11:02 a.m. ET]

Police responded Thursday to a shooting at Perry High School in Perry, Iowa, according to a post on the Dallas County Facebook page.

“Multiple law enforcement and medical staff are on site for a shooting at Perry High School,” the post said. “The site has been secured and the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office will release more information as it becomes available.”

There was no immediate confirmation on possible injuries.

Authorities are expected to hold a news conference at 10 a.m. CT (11 a.m. ET).

Iowa State Patrol is responding to the incident, Sgt. Alex Dinkla told CNN, adding they did not have further information.

Police vehicles from multiple cities are on the scene in front of the high school, and the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives confirmed their agents had responded to the scene.

“We are assisting the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, who is the lead investigative agency,” the FBI said in a statement.

The White House is aware of and tracking reports of a shooting at a high school in Perry, Iowa, an official told CNN.

Follow live updates: Shooting reported at high school in Perry, Iowa

Perry is about 40 miles northwest of Des Moines and has a population of about 8,000, according to the US Census Bureau. The Perry Community School District — comprised of the high school, a middle school and an elementary school — serves about 1,800 students, its website says.

Thursday was scheduled to be the first day of classes for the new semester, according to the district’s calendar. Classes at Perry High School have been canceled for the day, CNN affiliate KCCI reported.

More than 80 school shootings unfolded in the United States last year – more than in any year since 2008, when CNN began tracking shootings.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

CNN’s CNN’s Betsy Klein and Holmes Lybrand contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.