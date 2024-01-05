Police in Georgia search for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect accused in ‘several shooting incidents,’ killing at least 1

By Isabel Rosales, CNN

(CNN) — Georgia authorities are searching for a gunman they say shot three people, killing one of them.

The suspect, Victor Demetrious Baymon, is considered “armed and dangerous,” according to a Friday news release from the Forest Park Police Department.

Officers responded to three separate shooting locations within the city of Forest Park, according to city spokesperson Javon Lloyd.

Forest Park is about 10 miles south of downtown Atlanta and is home to nearly 20,000 people.

All city buildings and local schools have been placed on lockdown as of Friday afternoon. A spokesperson for Clayton County Public Schools told CNN the precautionary “soft lockdown” affects 11 schools and a learning center.

A soft lockdown requires all doors to be secured and no one can enter or leave until the lockdown is lifted, according to the district. It does not restrict the movements of students within the school and normal activities inside the school can continue.

Authorities are asking anyone with any knowledge of the incident to call 911.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

