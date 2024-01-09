94-year-old Hilton Head woman who fought a legal battle for her family’s ancestral land dies

By Dianne Gallagher and Nicquel Terry Ellis, CNN

(CNN) — The 94-year-old Hilton Head Island woman who made headlines with her legal battle to keep her family’s ancestral land has died.

Josephine Wright died “surrounded by family, loved ones, and prayers” on January 7, according to an update her family posted on their Go Fund Me page.

“It is with heavy hearts that the Wright Family announces the passing of our beloved matriarch, Mrs. Josephine Wright, who peacefully transitioned on January 7, 2024, surrounded by family, loved ones, and prayers. Her legacy as a pillar of strength, wisdom, and commitment to justice will forever remain etched in our hearts,” Wright’s granddaughter, Charise Graves, wrote on the fundraiser page.

The family has used the page to communicate with the public for nearly a year since Wright’s legal battle with a property developer gained widespread attention.

Georgia-based real estate developer, Bailey Point Investment, LLC, had wanted to construct a residential development next to the 1.8-acre parcel of land that had been in Wright’s husband’s family since the Civil War.

Bailey Point sued Wright in February 2023 claiming her satellite dish, shed, and screened-in porch were encroaching on the developer’s land and delaying the construction of new homes.

Wright remained committed to protecting her property, filing multiple counterclaims, accusing the developer of harassing her and trashing her property.

“I want to be left alone,” Wright told CNN in July. “I want to live on my property like I have always in peace and quiet.”

Media mogul Tyler Perry, who had been a fierce champion of Wright in her fight against developers, said he was “heartbroken” to learn of her death in a tribute on Instagram.

“Ms. Josephine Wright, even though we spoke by phone, I was so looking forward to meeting you in person next month to hand you the keys to your new house, but God had other plans,” Perry said.

Wright’s family revealed late last year on their Go Fund Me page that Perry was helping after a tree fell and severely damaged her home.

“Your 4 children, 40 grandchildren, 50 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren will still be able to gather at YOUR house on YOUR land and tell the world what kind of fighter that you were. You have run your race and fought an incredible fight! Journey well my dear lady. You have inspired me,” Perry wrote.

Wright’s funeral will be held on January 13 at Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church in Hilton Head Island.

