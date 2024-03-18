1 dead and 2 injured after active shooter incident in downtown Jacksonville Beach

By Melissa Alonso and Elizabeth Wolfe, CNN

(CNN) — People in Jacksonville Beach, Florida, were urged to shelter in place Sunday after a St. Patrick’s Day shooting in the city’s bustling downtown bar district filled with spring breakers left one person dead and two injured, police said.

Authorities believe multiple shooters were involved in the St Patrick’s Day gunfire, which happened “out in the open,” Jacksonville Beach Police Department Sgt. Tonya Tator said. Authorities are still searching for suspects.

The shelter-in-place order was later lifted, police said in a Facebook post shortly before 11 p.m.

The downtown bar district and beachfront were shut down until further notice as police remained on the scene, Tator said.

Police will hold a news conference at 8 a.m. ET Monday.

Miami Beach last year issued a state of emergency and midnight curfew following fatal shootings, and Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis this year deployed state troopers to Miami Beach and other cities to help manage spring break crowds.

Investigators are working to get descriptions of the Jacksonville Beach shooting suspects to share with the public, Tator said.

“We’ve got a lot of work ahead of us to figure out everything, to put all the pieces together. So, we’re just asking that if anybody sees anything, hears anything, knows of someone that was involved to please” call the police department, Tator said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

