Body of missing college student Riley Strain recovered from river in Nashville

By Rebekah Riess, Melissa Alonso and Lauren Mascarenhas, CNN

(CNN) — The body of a University of Missouri student who went missing after leaving a downtown bar two weeks ago was found Friday in the Cumberland River in Nashville, police said. There were no signs of foul play.

Riley Strain, 22, was on a weekend trip to the Tennessee city when he was kicked out of Luke’s 32 Bridge, country singer Luke Bryan’s bar, on March 8, authorities said.

Strain’s friends and family had since been unable to reach him, and police searches had been unsuccessful.

Metro Nashville Police Department Police Chief John Drake said Friday the body was found about 7:30 a.m. local time after it was spotted by a worker in the area.

“There is no other evidence to suggest anything other than” the young man falling into the river, Drake said.

The medical examiner’s office confirmed it was Strain, said Drake, adding a shirt, a watch and other “identifying factors” helped police make the identification.

The body was recovered from the river about 8 miles from downtown, police said.

“An autopsy is pending,” police said in a post on X.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.