Baltimore bridge collapses after large ship collision as officials announce lane closures and traffic detours

By Melissa Alonso, CNN

(CNN) — The Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore collapsed early Tuesday morning after it was struck by a large ship, according to video obtained by CNN.

All traffic is being detoured, said Maryland Transportation Authority (MTA), and It’s unclear if anyone was injured. CNN has reached out to the Baltimore City Fire Department for additional information.

The 1.6-mile, 4-lane bridge extends over the Patapsco River and serves as the outermost crossing of the Baltimore harbor and an essential link of Interstate-695, or the Baltimore Beltway.

Its namesake, Francis Scott Key, is believed to have sat near the site of the bridge as he witnessed the bombardment of Fort McHenry in 1814, inspiring him to write the words of the “Star Spangled Banner.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.