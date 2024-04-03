Suspect in deadly Easter brunch shooting in Nashville is arrested in Kentucky

By Rebekah Riess, CNN

(CNN) — The man suspected in a shooting at an Easter brunch in Nashville – leaving one person dead and several others wounded – has been taken into custody in Kentucky, the Metro Nashville Police Department posted on social media.

Anton Rucker was arrested in Princeton, Kentucky – about 100 miles northwest of Nashville – after Nashville detectives located him at a home there.

“He came out & surrendered without incident, MNPD posted on X. “Rucker is being jailed in KY on a fugitive from justice warrant.”

One person was killed and at least five others were wounded in Sunday’s shooting at Roasted, a Nashville restaurant.

“This was not a shootout … This was one person who decided to pull a gun based on an altercation occurring with another man and then he fired multiple shots,” Nashville police spokesperson Don Aaron said.

Authorities say Rucker is a convicted felon and fled the restaurant in a Mercedes SUV.

The victim killed in the shooting was identified as Allen Beachem, 33, Nashville police said.

Police didn’t name the five others who were shot, but Aaron said they suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives believe the slain victim and the assailant were having an argument that escalated quickly, Aaron said. The restaurant was crowded, though police couldn’t say how many people were inside when the gunfire began.

Police said there is no indication the suspect and victim knew each other and called the shooting an isolated incident.

CNN’s Melissa Alonso and Steve Almasy contributed to this report.

