Alabama man arrested in connection with explosive device that went off outside office of state attorney general

(CNN) — A 26-year-old Alabama man was arrested Wednesday after being indicted on federal charges in connection to the detonation of an explosive device outside the state attorney general’s office in February.

Kyle Benjamin Douglas Calvert, of Irondale, will face charges of malicious use of an explosive and possession of an unregistered destructive device, according to a news release from the US Department of Justice.

An explosive device was detonated outside the office of Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall in Montgomery in the early morning of February 24, authorities said at the time. No one was injured.

“My staff and I are breathing a collective sigh of relief this morning knowing that this individual has been taken off the streets,” Marshall said Wednesday in a news release. “Although more information will be provided in the weeks to come, I think it is safe to say that this was not a random act of violence.

Calvert appeared in court Wednesday and was appointed counsel from the federal defender’s office.

CNN has sought comment from that office.

“The Justice Department has no tolerance for acts of violence targeting those who serve the public,” US Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a release Wednesday.

If convicted, Calvert could be sentenced to between five and 20 years in prison, according to the Justice Department.

Case details were unsealed Wednesday by the US District Court for the Middle District of Alabama.

