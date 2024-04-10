Police are responding to a shooting in a large crowd in Philadelphia

By Danny Freeman, CNN

(CNN) — A law enforcement source confirms to CNN that there was a shooting in a large crowd in West Philadelphia this afternoon.

Additionally, police do not believe it was an active shooter but rather an exchange of gunfire between two groups on the street.

At least one officer fired shots at a gunman, another law enforcement official said.

Two victims were rushed by police to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center with gunshot wounds, and one of them is considered a possible suspect, that official added.

The hospital reported to police that three other gunshot victims showed up there, according to the official.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

