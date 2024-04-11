Iowa governor signs bill that would make it a crime for some undocumented migrants to be in the state

By Alisha Ebrahimji and Alexandra Ross, CNN

(CNN) — Iowa is taking a page out of Texas’ book as its governor signed a bill into law this week allowing law enforcement officers to arrest some undocumented migrants.

Republican Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a bill into law Wednesday that makes it a crime to be in the state after being deported, denied admission to the United States, or have an outstanding deportation order.

The law, which takes effect on July 1, is similar to Texas’ controversial law that allows state officials to arrest and detain suspected illegal immigrants. That law, which also allows state judges to order immigrants to be deported, is currently blocked as a federal appeals court considers its constitutionality.

“Those who come into our country illegally have broken the law, yet (President Joe) Biden refuses to deport them,” Reynolds said. “This bill gives Iowa law enforcement the power to do what he is unwilling to do: enforce immigration laws already on the books.”

The Biden administration pointed to the stalled effort to pass a bipartisan border security bill in Congress as a roadblock to addressing the issue.

“Congressional Republicans chose to put partisan politics ahead of our national security and rejected what border agents have said they need,” White House spokesperson Angelo Fernández Hernández told CNN. “If Republican officials truly care about fixing the broken immigration system and securing our border, they should support the bipartisan border security agreement that is on the table.”

Immigration continues to be a hot-button issue for voters this election season with Republicans weaponizing high levels of illegal border crossings against Democrats, particularly Biden, and both parties sparring over measures to secure the southern border.

In Iowa, local immigrant rights groups like Iowa Migrant Movement for Justice have protested the legislation throughout the year and said in an online statement, “We know that we all belong here, Iowa is home, and we will stand together as workers, families and allies to defend each other.”

“Welcoming immigrants and refugees is the definition of what ‘Iowa Nice’ should be,” the group said. “Governor Reynolds is failing newly arrived and long-time Iowans.”

A person arrested under the Iowa law would have the option to accept a deportation order from a state judge or face potential prosecution, according to the bill. The judge’s order would need to include the manner of transportation for the person to a port of US entry and the law enforcement officer or state agency responsible for overseeing their removal, the bill outlines.

In response to Iowa’s bill, the Mexican government said it will not stand idly and plans to explore legal advice and resources to help defend the rights of Mexicans in Iowa.

CNN’s Arlette Saenz and Ana Melgar Zuniga contributed to this report.

