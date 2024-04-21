At least 2 killed, 6 others injured in shooting at Memphis block party, police say

By Paradise Afshar, CNN

(CNN) — Two people were killed and at least six others were injured in a block party shooting in Memphis, Tennessee, late Saturday, police said.

Police believe at least two people opened fire at the party, where up to 300 people were gathered, Memphis Police Chief C.J. Davis said.

No suspects were in custody as of Saturday night, police said, and it’s unclear what led to the shooting.

Officers responded at 7:19 p.m. CT to the scene, where they found five victims with gunshot wounds, according to the Memphis Police Department. Three were taken to local hospitals and two male victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Multiple other gunshot victims arrived at hospitals in private vehicles, according to police. One of the six injured victims was in critical condition early Sunday, authorities said.

The department had initially reported a total of 16 gunshot victims but later said a follow-up investigation revealed there were eight victims, including the two people who died. “We believe the error occurred with several victims being reported multiple times,” Memphis police said in a post on X.

The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing. Davis said the department has received video footage from the scene and is looking for those responsible.

“We are working tirelessly tonight to identify the individuals who were involved in this shooting,” Davis said Saturday evening.

Davis also asked anyone with footage of the incident or information to contact law enforcement.

The deadly incident extends the list of more than 115 mass shootings reported in the United States so far this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive. The archive, like CNN, defines a mass shooting as one in which at least four people are shot, excluding the shooter.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

