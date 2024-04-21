Tram collision at Universal Studios theme park leaves more than a dozen people with minor injuries

By Paradise Afshar, CNN

(CNN) — A tram collision at Universal Studios Hollywood in California left more than a dozen people with minor injuries Saturday night, authorities said.

The driver of the tram indicated a mechanical failure caused one of the cars to collide with a rail around 9 p.m. PT and several passengers fell out of the tram, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office said.

Fifteen people were taken to local hospitals with injuries, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.

“There was a tram incident at the theme park tonight that resulted in multiple minor injuries, confirmed by the LA County Fire Dept,” a Universal Studios Hollywood spokesperson told CNN in a statement. “We are working to support our guests and understand the circumstances that led to the accident.”

Aerial footage from CNN affiliate KCAL showed multiple people being treated by paramedics, including at least one person who was taken away on a stretcher.

The theme park did not provide further details on what caused the issue with the tram.

Universal Studios Hollywood operates trams for its popular studio tour, which takes visitors to various filming locations on the backlot, as well as 3-D experiences.

