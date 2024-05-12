Manhunt after an Ohio police officer was killed ends in suspect’s death after a standoff, authorities say

By Paradise Afshar, Jillian Sykes and Sara Smart, CNN

(CNN) — A suspect was found dead Sunday in northeastern Ohio following a manhunt and hourslong standoff with law enforcement after a police officer was fatally shot in an ambush the night before, authorities say.

The suspect, identified by the Euclid Police Department as 24-year-old Deshawn Anthony Vaughn, was found dead inside a residence in Shaker Heights, Ohio, US Marshals spokesperson Peter J. Elliott said during a Sunday evening news conference. Shaker Heights is about 9 miles south of the city of Euclid, where the officer was killed.

“The manhunt is now over,” Elliott said. The suspect, who was considered “highly armed,” had fled on foot to Shaker Heights after the ambush on Saturday, authorities said.

Officials did not confirm the manner of Vaughn’s death during Sunday’s news conference.

Euclid police officer Jacob Derbin, 23, was shot Saturday as officers responded to a disturbance call at a home shortly before 10 p.m. in Euclid – about 12 miles north of Cleveland – the Euclid Police Department said in a news release.

“The complainant stated that her child’s father threatened to harm her and her mother,” Euclid Police Chief Scott Meyer said during Sunday’s news conference.

The woman told responding officers the suspect was on foot and possibly nearby, according to Meyer.

“Officers went to check the backyard and were ambushed by gunfire from the suspect,” Meyer said.

Derbin was shot and taken to the hospital but died of his injuries, authorities said. No other officers were injured.

“His kind heart and enormous smile were infectious,” Meyer said of Derbin, speaking with emotion. “The world was a better place with him in it and he will be desperately missed by all who knew him.”

Derbin, who was engaged and set to be married in July, was sworn into the department in last July. His father is also a Euclid police officer, according to Meyer.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine ordered flags to be flown at half-staff to honor Derbin’s life and service on Sunday.

The United States and State of Ohio flags will remain in that position until sunset on the day of Derbin’s funeral, according to an announcement from DeWine.

“The Euclid Police Department asks that you keep the fallen officer, his family, loved ones and our agency in your thoughts and prayers,” police said in a statement.

CNN’s Michelle Watson, Leah Thomeer and Ashley R. Williams contributed to this report.

